Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Increased to $249.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $248.00 to $249.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.50.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.83. 7,689,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,594. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.41 and a 200-day moving average of $239.17. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,907,000 after buying an additional 192,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,909,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after buying an additional 1,424,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,610,000 after acquiring an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

