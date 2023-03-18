Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,317,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 55,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.40. 9,392,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,236,188. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.92 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

