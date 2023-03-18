Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 434.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of D stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $55.40. 9,392,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,236,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

