Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of DGICA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.74. 184,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $482.59 million, a P/E ratio of -294.74 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $923,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,638,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,116,053.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $121,380.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $923,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,638,470 shares in the company, valued at $179,116,053.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 689.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 77,579 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 203,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 72,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 53,603 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 49,107 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

