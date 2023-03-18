Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LPG. UBS Group cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

NYSE:LPG traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.52. 909,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.15. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.11). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $1,342,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 742,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $491,580.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $1,342,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 742,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,598,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 654,304 shares of company stock worth $14,057,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.