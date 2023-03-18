Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 102.50 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.25). 73,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 106,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.27).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 110.03.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

