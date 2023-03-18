Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to “Neutral”

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

DUK has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,914,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,928. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.01. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after acquiring an additional 816,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,765,000 after acquiring an additional 243,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

