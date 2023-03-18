Dune Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) Shares Up 0.1%

Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 470 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Dune Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dune Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in Dune Acquisition by 8,775.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,551 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $112,000.

Dune Acquisition Company Profile

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.