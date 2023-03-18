DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.51

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 2774263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $968,265.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 352.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 264.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

