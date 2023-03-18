eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EBAY. Susquehanna lifted their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.06. 11,506,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,973,043. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. eBay has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $60.38.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $1,921,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $2,386,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 41.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 47,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

