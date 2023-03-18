eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on EBAY. Susquehanna lifted their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.
eBay Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.06. 11,506,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,973,043. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. eBay has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $60.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $1,921,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $2,386,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 41.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 47,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
eBay Company Profile
eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
