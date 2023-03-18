Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) versus Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Head to Head Review

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) and Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Edesa Biotech and Kaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech N/A -127.81% -101.34% Kaya -431.99% -53.05% -301.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Edesa Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 44.7% of Edesa Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Kaya shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Edesa Biotech has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaya has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Edesa Biotech and Kaya’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech $330,000.00 60.45 -$17.55 million ($0.84) -1.18 Kaya $890,000.00 1.16 $9.72 million N/A N/A

Kaya has higher revenue and earnings than Edesa Biotech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Edesa Biotech and Kaya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kaya 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Edesa Biotech beats Kaya on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness. The company was founded on June 12, 2007 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Kaya

Kaya Holdings, Inc. is a legal marijuana enterprise, which engages in the production, distribution, and selling of cannabis products. Its products include flower, oils, vape cartridges, and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. The company was founded on April 22, 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

