eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on eHealth from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth Price Performance

Shares of EHTH stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.94. 537,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $219.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.58. eHealth has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eHealth

About eHealth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 5,760.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 1,573.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business segments. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.