Elastos One Day Trading Volume Tops $168,741.46 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Elastos has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $23.05 million and $168,741.46 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00004147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.77 or 0.00369176 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,326.16 or 0.26839130 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

