Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Electrovaya from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Electrovaya Stock Down 2.5 %

EFLVF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.79. 159,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,444. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. Electrovaya has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.01.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya, Inc is a lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company. engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. The firm’s businesses include lithium-ion batteries to power MHEVs including forklifts and Automated Guided Vehicles, as well as accessories such as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and specialty applications which require complex power solutions, including competencies in building systems for third parties.

