Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Receives $65.50 Average PT from Analysts

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised Elekta AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 62 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

EKTAY stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Elekta AB has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0809 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

