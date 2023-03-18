Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.7% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.18. 8,679,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,667. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $312.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

