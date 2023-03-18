Elk River Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,979 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.05. 9,858,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,524,440. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.92. The company has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

