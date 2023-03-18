Ellenbecker Investment Group Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.5% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.00. 17,693,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,143. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.49. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

