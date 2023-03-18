Ellenbecker Investment Group Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group owned about 0.21% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 367,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UCON remained flat at $24.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,549. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

