Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $1.80 Million Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 396.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,210 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,089,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 438.3% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 46,388 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000.

PULS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.22. 859,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,300. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.14. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $49.47.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

