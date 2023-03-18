Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $318,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ellenbecker Investment Group reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

LOW traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.36. 7,271,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.77 and its 200 day moving average is $201.03. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

