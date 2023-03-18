Ellenbecker Investment Group Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,256,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,125,000 after buying an additional 1,380,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,737,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,721,000 after buying an additional 1,156,514 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $107.14. 1,628,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,429. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $111.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.24.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

