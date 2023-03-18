Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Trimmed by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after buying an additional 608,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,390,000 after buying an additional 302,077 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after buying an additional 784,453 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after buying an additional 1,108,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after buying an additional 1,084,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.84. 9,040,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,812,312. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

