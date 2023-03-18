Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.50 to C$42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Desjardins decreased their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Empire from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Empire Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:EMP.A traded down C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$34.16. 862,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,055. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.92. The firm has a market cap of C$5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Empire has a 52 week low of C$33.09 and a 52 week high of C$46.04.

Empire Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Empire’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 7,360 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$264,960.00. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

