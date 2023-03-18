ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.59

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.59 and traded as high as $9.14. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 22,321 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENGGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.20) to €13.00 ($13.98) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

