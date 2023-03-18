Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) CFO Paul J. Mellett Sells 10,440 Shares

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $463,849.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ENTA stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.09. 688,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,619. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $879.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.48 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

