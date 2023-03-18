Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.79.
EXK opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25.
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
