Eneraqua Technologies (LON:ETP) Receives Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Eneraqua Technologies (LON:ETP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Eneraqua Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Eneraqua Technologies stock opened at GBX 300 ($3.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,000.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 317.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 303.51. Eneraqua Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 389.60 ($4.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.16.
Eneraqua Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Eneraqua Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneraqua Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.