Eneraqua Technologies (LON:ETP) Receives Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Eneraqua Technologies (LON:ETP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Eneraqua Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Eneraqua Technologies stock opened at GBX 300 ($3.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,000.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 317.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 303.51. Eneraqua Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 389.60 ($4.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Eneraqua Technologies Company Profile

Eneraqua Technologies plc provides turnkey solutions for water efficiency and decarbonization through district heating and ground source heat pump systems for commercial clients, and social housing and residential sectors. The company also offers air source heat pump, hybrid, and gas multi-occupancy heating systems for heating solutions.

