Energi (NRG) Trading Up 22.7% This Week

Energi (NRG) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $13.60 million and $216,262.04 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00063225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019825 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000805 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001576 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,637,892 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

