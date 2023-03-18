Energi Price Hits $0.22 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, Energi has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $13.49 million and approximately $153,103.49 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00063234 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00045535 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007760 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00019812 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000804 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,639,639 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

