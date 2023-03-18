Enigma (ENG) Price Tops $0.0060

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $83,715.51 and $73,070.78 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma’s launch date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co.

Enigma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

