Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ETR traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.57. 2,646,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.27.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.47.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

