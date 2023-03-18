Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Acquires 8,679 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,401,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171,139 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 4,920.1% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,110 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,382,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 199.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,872,000 after buying an additional 2,333,583 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.68. 20,723,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,556,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,696 shares of company stock valued at $15,227,195. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

