Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Buys 76 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific Price Performance

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $2.90 on Friday, hitting $190.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,852,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.97. The company has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

