Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Invests $246,000 in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 79.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 10.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Minerals International

In other news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $352,847.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 3.2 %

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,940. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $41.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.