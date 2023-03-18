Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Purchases 467 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $67.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,846,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,871,221. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.99. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

