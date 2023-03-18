Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 305 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,048 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 332.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,395 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TJX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,790,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.