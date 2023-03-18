Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of EFSC stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.76. 344,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,519. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $173.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.42 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 53,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $2,778,376.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Lyne Andrich purchased 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,113.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 53,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $2,778,376.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,220,976 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 111,650.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,278,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,566,914,000 after acquiring an additional 93,195,002 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,779,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 957.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 268,063 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,301,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,731,000 after acquiring an additional 217,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,419,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Further Reading

