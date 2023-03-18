EOS Price Hits $1.13 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $198.64 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00004103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005289 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004038 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001267 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,371,464 coins and its circulating supply is 1,085,685,936 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

