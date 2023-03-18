EOS Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.25 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00004214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $195.28 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009973 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005356 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004125 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001290 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,371,464 coins and its circulating supply is 1,085,627,969 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.