Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Director Acquires $12,615.00 in Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) Director Gregory L. Gaeddert purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,903.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $386.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.