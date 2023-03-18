Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Equity Commonwealth worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 73.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 65,725 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 37.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of EQC stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,471,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $4.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

