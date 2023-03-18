Eric Glen Nickle Sells 2,000 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $874.03 million, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.66 million. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSTK. TheStreet cut Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Overstock.com from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 308.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

