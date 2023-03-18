ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 84,465 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 84,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.91. 10,148,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,018,949. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.09. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

