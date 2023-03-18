ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,786 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,482,000 after purchasing an additional 801,560 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,258 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,247,000 after purchasing an additional 137,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 671,046 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,851. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $49.83.

