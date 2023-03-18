ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 494,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,480,000. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up 6.1% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,567. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

