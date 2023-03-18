ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,049 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 9.6% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $36,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 50,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USHY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,554,669 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86.

