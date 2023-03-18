Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Rating Lowered to Under Perform at Northland Securities

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESPR. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.25. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Esperion Therapeutics news, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $44,429.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,069 shares of company stock valued at $105,990. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 112,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

