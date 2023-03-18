ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Has $483,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,110,000 after buying an additional 313,099 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 664,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,867,000 after buying an additional 113,585 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 96,888 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 353.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 77,996 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 66,562 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $47.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.14. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $52.11.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

