ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Purchases 610 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.